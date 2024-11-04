1 dead, 1 missing after 2nd boat capsizes in 3 days near Bodega Bay

One person died and another was missing on Monday morning after a boat capsized near Bodega Head in Sonoma County.

It was the second deadly event since Saturday, when the recreational Dungeness crab fishing season opened.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office received reports just after 7 a.m. of the capsized boat. One person was pulled from the water and declared deceased, according to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Robert Dillion.

One other was believed to be missing.

Dillion said the sheriff's office deployed a helicopter, drones and had crews on shore assisting with the search, along with resources from the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, and local fire agencies.

"Ocean conditions are very bad right now," Dillion said, citing heavy swells and high winds.

The fatal capsizing is in the same area as Saturday's capsizing, when a 21-foot boat with six people on board tipped over and sank. Two people were recovered, but one was declared deceased. The other required medical attention.

A search for the remaining four was suspended on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about the missing boaters should contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at (707) 565-2121.