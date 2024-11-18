1 dead after boat capsizes in ocean near Bodega Bay

One person died and four others were transported to the hospital after their boat capsized near Bodega Bay Monday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
The boat capsized in the ocean near Salmon Creek, the sheriff's office said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This marks at least the third deadly capsizing in the Bodega Bay area this month.
