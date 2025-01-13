The 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup is here!

The headliners are Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan.

Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage The Elephant, Ice Cube and Sublime are also set to perform during the three-day festival, which kicks off May 23 at the Napa Valley Expo.

How to get BottleRock Napa Valley tickets

Three-day tickets for the music festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.