Napa

BottleRock 2025 lineup includes Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan

The three-day music festival at the Napa Valley Expo kicks off May 23

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup is here!

The headliners are Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage The Elephant, Ice Cube and Sublime are also set to perform during the three-day festival, which kicks off May 23 at the Napa Valley Expo.

How to get BottleRock Napa Valley tickets

Three-day tickets for the music festival go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Steph Curry May 25, 2024

Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

Napa May 24, 2024

BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off with big names in music, food and spirits

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NapaMusic & MusiciansNapa County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us