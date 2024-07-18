Boy shot and killed in Vallejo; suspect at-large, police say

A boy was shot and killed in Vallejo late Wednesday night, and the shooter was still on the loose, according to police.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Carolina Street, where they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim, whose age was not provided, died at the scene.

Police had no suspect information, and no arrests were made.

Video footage showed two scenes, one where dozens of shell casings were found on Carolina and Butte streets and a second about a block away on Santa Clara Street, where the victim was found.

Police confirmed the two scenes are connected.

No other details were immediately available.