Boy Struck by Car in Santa Rosa Crosswalk Remains in Serious Condition

A 13-year-old boy struck by a car in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa last month remains hospitalized with critical injuries and friends of his family have started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his medical bills.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had collected more than $61,000.

Atticus Pearson was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue on the morning of Jan. 19 when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has cooperated with authorities, Santa Rosa police said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Atticus's mother, Margaret Amanda Pearson, has been updating her son's condition on the GoFundMe page and has outlined his daily recovery, saying Wednesday that progress has been "slow but good."

Atticus suffered a pelvic fracture and has had brain swelling that required doctors to remove a portion of his skull, his mother said. He has had to be intubated to assist with breathing. He remains largely unconscious, though he has responded to the touch and voice of his parents. His dad has been reading him the book "Ready Player One" by Ernest Cline.

His parents got some good news on Tuesday that their son didn't appear to have cornea damage -- he hasn't fully opened his eyes -- and on Sunday his fever had reduced and the draining from his brain swelling had slowed. An MRI taken Jan. 25 showed no additional damage to his brain, his mother said. Yet there are still plenty of unknowns.

"We know that Atti will not be the same," Margaret said on the GoFundMe page.

Another fundraiser has been organized in Windsor on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Castaneda's Market, located at 8465 Old Redwood Highway. The market is offering drive-thru $30 paella meals and orders must be reserved by Sunday.

"Adding some magic today," Margaret wrote Wednesday alongside a picture of a tree-shaped table lamp. "I can't wait to light up the tree tonight, reminding Atti that we're with him even through the night."