Napa County

Forward progress stopped on Toll Fire near Calistoga

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Toll Fire north of Calistoga on Tuesday afternoon, and the blaze is at 10% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said at 5:16 p.m. that some evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Warnings were lifted in Zone NPA-E104, north, south and east of Livermore Road and west of Oat Hill Road.

Warnings were also lifted for Zone NPA-E105, north of Lake County Highway, south of Livermore Road, east of Lake County Highway and west of Oat Hill Road.

The fire in Napa County was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, just west of California State Highway 29. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Evacuation orders remain in place for Zone NPA-E113, near state Highway 29 and west of Palisades Road, and Zone NPA-E103 north of Old Lawley Toll Road.

An evacuation center is open at Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington St., Calistoga.

People can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com/search.

Local

Visit readynapacounty.org for more information.

