Forward progress stopped on Toll Fire near Calistoga

Forward progress has been stopped on the Toll Fire north of Calistoga on Tuesday afternoon, and the blaze is at 10% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said at 5:16 p.m. that some evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Warnings were lifted in Zone NPA-E104, north, south and east of Livermore Road and west of Oat Hill Road.

Warnings were also lifted for Zone NPA-E105, north of Lake County Highway, south of Livermore Road, east of Lake County Highway and west of Oat Hill Road.

The fire in Napa County was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, just west of California State Highway 29. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Evacuation orders remain in place for Zone NPA-E113, near state Highway 29 and west of Palisades Road, and Zone NPA-E103 north of Old Lawley Toll Road.

An evacuation center is open at Calistoga Community Center at 1307 Washington St., Calistoga.

People can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com/search.

Visit readynapacounty.org for more information.