Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road in Vacaville.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents north of Cantelow Road, south of Peaceful Glen Road, east of Dove Creek Trail, and west of Timm Road due to a vegetation fire, officials said.

The blaze has consumed at least 15 acres, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

