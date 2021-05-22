Fast-Moving Fire Causes Massive Backup on Hwy 101 in Sonoma County

A fire on the western side of US 101 between Windsor and Healdsburg, which may have burned a structure, briefly led the California Highway Patrol to close the freeway.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane were soon reopened. No injuries were reported, and the fire was "holding" at five acres as of 3:40 p.m., according to CalFire.

Witnesses' reports and photographs on Twitter indicate that the blaze burned trees and brush and crossed to the center divide. Some witnesses tweeted about a structure burning.

The fire started about 1:40 p.m. near 11910 Old Redwood Highway, which is in Healdsburg, and was quickly spread by the wind, according to the CHP's online incident log.

All lanes of the freeway were open at 3:47 p.m., while Old Redwood Highway remained closed, according to the CHP.

CHP had diverted traffic onto local streets, and many drivers were turning around on the freeway in order to avoid the backup resulting from the fire, according to the CHP log.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.