Firefighters on Tuesday stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that broke out in Mill Valley, according to the Southern Marin Fire District.

The blaze burned in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto, the fire district said.

People on the west side of Camino Alto in Corte Madera were instructed to shelter in place.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Incident Alert - SMFD/MVFD in route to vegetation fire at Kite Hill Ln and Camino Alto. Please stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/axeOw49TWq — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) September 27, 2022