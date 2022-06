Firefighters are battling a brush fire in San Rafael Monday night.

Flames were reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of Deer Park Avenue.

Evacuation orders are in place for the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue.

Vegetation fire burning in #SanRafael near 200 Highland Ave. Calm wind, temp 60 and humidity 71%. Smoke blowing towards Margarita Dr., Deer Park Ave & Gold Hill Grade. Some evacuations in place more @nbcbayarea & 11:19 in my forecast #sanrafaelfire pic.twitter.com/xxysHPshtW — Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) June 7, 2022

Crews are on scene of a vegetation fire in @CityofSanRafael between deer valley rd and highland ave. @SanRafaelPolice conducted door to door evacuations on a small number of homes. Others in the area are under an evacuation warning. https://t.co/wOjr4XCWW0 for updates. @SRFD pic.twitter.com/aV39lEOho7 — San Rafael OES (@SanRafaelOES) June 7, 2022

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.