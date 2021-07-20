Evacuation Orders Lifted Following Brush Fire in Vacaville

Evacuations have been lifted in Vacaville following a brush fire that threatened structures in the area, officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Pleasants Valley Road.

In a Facebook post, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said the fire was under control and evacuation had been lifted.

The evacuations were ordered for residents on Pleasants Valley Road from Cherry Glen to Foothill roads, and west to the Solano County Line.

No other information was immediately available.