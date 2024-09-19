Alleged burglar uses doggy door to get inside Fairfield home before arrest

Fairfield police doubt a burglar was trying to pet the family dog when he crawled through a doggy door to get inside a home and steal items inside earlier this month before police arrested him.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 8, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Flamingo Drive following a report that a stranger entered a residence using the home's doggy door.

The resident wasn't home but saw the man enter via home surveillance video and called police.

Officers arrived and found some of the victim's property removed from the house and sitting on the porch.

They heard someone inside the residence before a man, later identified as James Jackson, fled from the house and into a neighboring yard.

Unfortunately for him, officers already established a perimeter, saw Jackson hiding behind a tree and arrested him.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Jackson possessed stolen property from the victim's residence and was also on post-release community supervision for burglary.

Jackson was booked into Solano County Jail.