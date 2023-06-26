Cal Fire suspends burn permits in two North Bay counties

With warmer weather ahead, increasing the risk of wildfires, Cal Fire is suspending burn permits in multiple North Bay counties.

Burn permits will be suspended in Napa and Solano counties starting Monday. According to Cal Fire, it’s all about decreasing wildfire risk.

The agency says the high volume of dead grass in those areas could fuel wildfire activity, especially with the hotter conditions, which are expected to pick up in Napa towards the end of the week.

Cal Fire says it has responded to nearly 2,000 wildfires this year.

Outdoor residential burning will not be permitted in Napa and Solano counties. But temporary permits may be allowed for public health and safety purposes, such as land management or firefighting training.

Cal Fire also is reminding residents everywhere to take care of defensible space: Clear out at least 100 feet of defensible space around homes or buildings.

Similar curbs on burning will be put in place in Sonoma County next Monday.