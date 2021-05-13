sean monterrosa

California AG Rob Bonta to Review Vallejo Police Shooting Death of Sean Monterrosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced his office will conduct an independent review of a Vallejo police shooting that left San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa dead.

The shooting occurred June 2 while Vallejo police officers were responding to a report of vandalism at a Walgreens and saw Monterrosa retreating from the store. Police said the officer who fatally shot Monterrosa mistook a hammer his sweatshirt pocket for the butt of a gun.

"Without accountability, there is no justice," Bonta said in a tweet. "It's past time Sean Monterrosa's family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers."

Monterrosa's family has since filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and police officer, and also put up a billboard near the Vallejo Police Department.

