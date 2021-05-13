California AG Rob Bonta to Review Vallejo Police Shooting Death of Sean Monterrosa

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced his office will conduct an independent review of a Vallejo police shooting that left San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa dead.

The shooting occurred June 2 while Vallejo police officers were responding to a report of vandalism at a Walgreens and saw Monterrosa retreating from the store. Police said the officer who fatally shot Monterrosa mistook a hammer his sweatshirt pocket for the butt of a gun.

"Without accountability, there is no justice," Bonta said in a tweet. "It's past time Sean Monterrosa's family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers."

Monterrosa's family has since filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and police officer, and also put up a billboard near the Vallejo Police Department.