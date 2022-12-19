2 Dead, 3 Injured in Car Crash in Rural Sonoma County

Two people are dead and three others are being treated for major injuries after a car crash in rural Sonoma County Monday night.

A CHP helicopter was called in to help rescue the victims and at least one person was airlifted to Santa Rosa memorial.

Two children are among those who were hurt, the CHP said.

Investigators said the five people were in a Jeep, on a dirt road, when they crashed some 300-feet into a ravine.