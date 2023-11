A car crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Novato Monday evening.

The incident occurred on Diablo Avenue, near Hill Middle School, just after 6 p.m.

Four people inside the store were hurt by flying debris.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the crash.