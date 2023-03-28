Benicia

Car Flies Off Freeway Overpass in Benicia, No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area staff

Car at rest after flying off a freeway overpass in Benicia.
Benicia Police Department

No injuries were reported after a car flew off a freeway overpass in Benicia, police said Tuesday.

The car flew off the Interstate 780 overpass onto East Fifth Street, according to police.

A photo shared by the police department showed a mangled car, but no one was injured.

"Please slow down," police wrote in a tweet.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The area was closed following the crash, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Benicia
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us