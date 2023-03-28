Car Flies Off Freeway Overpass in Benicia, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after a car flew off a freeway overpass in Benicia, police said Tuesday.

The car flew off the Interstate 780 overpass onto East Fifth Street, according to police.

A photo shared by the police department showed a mangled car, but no one was injured.

"Please slow down," police wrote in a tweet.

The area was closed following the crash, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.