Busted! Carpool cheater caught with mannequin on Highway 101 in North Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Some people will go to great lengths to avoid sitting in traffic.

One Bay Area driver on Highway 101 in the North Bay recently tried to get away with a dressed-up mannequin in the backseat in order to use the carpool lanes. But, alas, that driver was busted by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP officer who pulled over the carpool cheater said something just didn't look right even though the mannequin was pretty well disguised, complete with sunglasses, a sun hat, a goatee and tattoos.

Needless to say, the driver was cited for a carpool violation, which typically comes with a minimum $490 fine.

