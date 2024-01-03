Vallejo

Multiple cars burn during weekend sideshow in Vallejo

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Car burned at a sideshow in Vallejo.
Vallejo Police Department via Bay City News

Three cars caught fire early Sunday morning during a sideshow in Vallejo.

Police received multiple calls at 2:43 a.m. regarding a sideshow at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street.

Callers reported there were up to 200 cars participating, with individuals shooting firearms and setting off fireworks.

Arriving officers saw the sideshow, as well as three vehicles engulfed in flames. With help from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, Vallejo police disrupted the sideshow while the Vallejo Fire Department extinguished the fires.

Police said no one was arrested and no vehicles were towed, other than the ones that burned.

Police want to remind people participating in sideshow activities in Vallejo can result in their vehicle being impounded for 30 days and incurring various fees totaling approximately $2,589.

Not only can the people inside the vehicles be arrested for participating in the sideshow, but spectators can be arrested as well.

