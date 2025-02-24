Solano County

More than 120 terabytes of child porn material seized in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

Solano County authorities on Thursday seized over 120 terabytes of child porn material from a residence in Vallejo, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Authorities seized the "child sexual assault material," along with over 20 computers, a server, and "multiple anti-forensic and hacking tools," while serving a search warrant at the home of a Vallejo resident who was suspected of selling and distributing child porn.

"To put the amount of data in perspective. 1 TB of data is roughly 120 hours of HD video," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on Facebook.

