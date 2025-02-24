More than 120 terabytes of child porn material seized in Vallejo

Solano County authorities on Thursday seized over 120 terabytes of child porn material from a residence in Vallejo, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Authorities seized the "child sexual assault material," along with over 20 computers, a server, and "multiple anti-forensic and hacking tools," while serving a search warrant at the home of a Vallejo resident who was suspected of selling and distributing child porn.

"To put the amount of data in perspective. 1 TB of data is roughly 120 hours of HD video," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on Facebook.