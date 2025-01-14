Child shot, critically injured in Vallejo

A child was listed in critical condition after being shot in Vallejo Sunday night, according to police.
The shooting happened in the area of Mark Avenue and Sawyer Street, police said.
Someone brought the injured child to a nearby hospital, according to police. It's not yet clear if or how the child is related to that person.
Police are expected to provide additional information on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.
