2 CHP Officers Injured by Suspected DUI Driver in Solano County

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Solano County, CHP confirmed Sunday.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on westbound I-80 near the American Canyon exit when an SUV slammed into the CHP vehicle hitting the officers.

Officers had just pulled over another vehicle and were on the right hand shoulder of the road when the driver collided with their patrol vehicle.

One officer has a concussion and the other one has a broken leg, CHP told NBC Bay Area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CHP officers are on scene investigating the incident which has prompted some lane closures.

The driver of the car the officers pulled over has no injuries, and the driver of the SUV that slammed the officers has been arrested for suspicion of DUI and other charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.