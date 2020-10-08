Cleanup Kits Available for Sonoma County Glass Fire Victims

Many residents of Sonoma County who were evacuated due to the Glass Fire are now being allowed to return to their properties.

At Maria Carillo High School in Santa Rosa, a one-stop shop of information and clean up kits has been set up for residents. Unfortunately, this is a place that has experience with destructive forest fires so local officials have streamlined the process of offering support.

They’re passing out kits with cleanup equipment like shovels and sifters.

“I lost three pretty good-sized buildings and, fortunately, my home is still there but it won’t be able to be lived in for six months,” said Don Graham, an evacuated resident.

Renee Thielman of Sonoma County emphasized the importance of personal protective equipment during cleanup.

“Burned homes are full of contaminants and stuff, so it’s really important that people utilize the PPE that we have, so that they’re not inhaling the ashes from the home," she said.

The kits will be available to help residents clean up and can be picked up at Maria Carillo High School and two other sites in Sonoma County for the next week.