Cloverdale police announce arrest in 1982 killing of 13-year-old girl

By Bay City News

Cloverdale police announced an arrest Monday in the 1982 rape and killing of a 13-year-old girl.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of 62-year-old James Unick, a resident of Willows in Glenn County, on suspicion of killing Sarah Ann Geer on May 24, 1982, according to police.

Unick is being held without bail at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, rape and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 by force.

"Today represents a bittersweet victory for justice. While nothing can undo the pain inflicted upon the Geer family and our community, we can finally offer some solace in knowing that the perpetrator will be held accountable," said Cloverdale Police Chief Chris Parker. "This arrest is a testament to the dedication of our law enforcement agencies and the unwavering resolve of Cloverdale's citizens."

Geer's case was reopened by former Police Chief Jason Ferguson in 2021 and pursued by private investigator Kevin Cline and Cloverdale Detective Katie Vanoni, among others.

