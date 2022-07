Firefighters are battling a three-alarm commercial structure fire in Vallejo Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Broadway and Sharon Street around 5:45 p.m. "with multiple exposures threatened," firefighters said.

Officials ask everyone avoid the area of Broadway between Sereno Drove and Tuolumne Street and Sonoma Boulevard between Yolano and Iffland.

Firefighters from Benicia, American Canyon and Fairfield are assisting.

No additional information was immediately available.