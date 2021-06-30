Conspiracy Claim Against Vallejo Police Can Stay in Deadly Shooting Suit: Judge

A lawsuit filed by the family of a Bay Area rapper shot by Vallejo police can proceed on its claim that officers conspired to hurt him.

A federal judge Tuesday denied the city's attempt to have the conspiracy claim dismissed.

Willie McCoy, 20, was shot and killed in a Taco Bell drive through in Vallejo in 2019.

Police say McCoy was ordered to keep his hands visible, but reached for a gun in his lap.

That's when six officers opened fire.

The shooting set off demands by the community for police accountability, and an expansive review of the police department, which is ongoing.