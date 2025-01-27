Vallejo

Copper theft at Vallejo school cuts power, forces cancellation of classes

By NBC Bay Area staff

A copper theft at a Vallejo school has cut power to the campus and will leave it temporarily closed until further notice.

The Vallejo City Unified School District said the theft happened sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy. 

“We are deeply saddened and frustrated that this has happened again to one of our schools,” VCUSD said in a statement. “These incidents disrupt learning and negatively impact our families and the entire school community.”

VCUSD Superintendent Rubén Aurelio sent a letter to parents saying district officials anticipate the school will be closed for a week while repairs to the electrical systems are made. 

Aurelio said if the closure lasts longer than a week, the district is “preparing to identify and arrange an alternate placement for students to ensure their education continues with minimal disruption.”

VCUSD said the theft was discovered by district staff Saturday morning when they arrived to host a basketball competition. 

The district said it reported the incident to the Vallejo Police Department and is working with a company to repair the damage. 

District officials said they are taking steps to strengthen security measures. 

Any parents with questions can contact the Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy office at 707-556-8600, or the district office at 707-556-8921 on Monday morning. 

