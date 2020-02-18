coronavirus

Coronavirus Patient Under Isolation at Napa Hospital

Another patient showing symptoms of the virus is under isolation at Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center, officials say.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A person infected with the coronavirus is being treated and under isolation at Napa's Queen of the Valley Medical Center. A second patient with symptoms of the virus is also under investigation at the hospital, according to officials.

Napa County officials said both patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where dozens of Americans evacuated from a cruise ship held in dock in Japan are staying. Officials said 14 people from that group tested positive for the coronavirus and were taken to a separate location off the base for continued isolation and care.

The two patients at Queen of the Valley Medical Center arrived Monday and are not residents of Napa County, officials said. Authorities said the two patients were transported to Napa County due to a limited number of isolation beds in Solano County, where several cruise ship passengers needing testing or hospitalization are being held.

“There is minimal risk for Napa County residents from the arrival of these two patients at the Queen of the Valley,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in a statement. “They are in isolation, and are receiving medical care and undergoing testing.”

Meanwhile, dozens of other Americans who have been quarantined at Travis AFB for the past two weeks after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, were cleared medically and released on Tuesday.

