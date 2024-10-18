Costco Napa: Customers line up days ahead of grand opening

Costco opened up a new location in the North Bay Friday morning.
The wholesale retailer's newest warehouse is located at 280 Riversound Way in Napa.
According to the Press Democrat, people lined up outside the warehouse as early as Tuesday to be one of the first customers to get inside.
The new store reportedly is set to be home to the largest wine selection of any Costco in the United States.
