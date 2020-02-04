Counties Close to Awarding Bike Share Contract Along SMART Corridor

The Sonoma County Transportation Authority and Transportation Authority of Marin announced Monday they're close to choosing a bike share company to provide bicycles along the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit corridor.

Under an agreement by both the SCTA and TAM, the SCTA Board of Directors will consider recommending approving an agreement with Gotcha Mobility.

If approved, Gotcha will provide 300 electric bikes under a three-year pilot program, according to SCTA and TAM officials.

Riders would then be able to access bikes at hubs located around SMART stations via a mobile phone app. The bikes will be equipped with card readers that are compatible with Clipper cards.

"We're excited to launch a new zero-emission transportation option that residents can try and enjoy. It is part of the work we need to do to rethink transportation in the North Bay," SCTA Chair Susan Gorin said in a statement.

"The bike share program will expand mobility options in the North Bay by providing an effective way for people to get to and from transit," said Anne Richman, TAM's executive director.