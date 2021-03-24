COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Open in Roseland

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa Community Health are partnering to open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic soon in Roseland in southwest Santa Rosa.

A joint news release does not identify an opening date, only that the center will open "in the coming days" at Santa Rosa Community Health Center's Lombardi Campus in Santa Rosa and focus on Santa Rosa Community Health patients who live in the 95407 ZIP code.

The vaccination center will move to a permanent location soon after and be open to other eligible individuals.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only for residents of the Roseland 95407 ZIP code and members of the Hispanic/Latinx community. For information, people can call (707) 347-0553 for English and (707) 336-8491 for Spanish.

The objective is to better serve the community's Latinx population, which officials said has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Latinos make up 27 percent of the county's population, but have experienced two-thirds of all of COVID-19 cases the county has recorded during the pandemic.

For a complete list of vaccination sites in Sonoma County as well as the latest vaccine numbers, who is eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, people are encouraged to visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine or call 211.