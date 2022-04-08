Crash Blocks Lanes on Highway 101 in Petaluma: CHP

A crash investigation has blocked southbound lanes on Highway 101 in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before noon Friday. All southbound lanes are blocked just north of Washington Street and traffic is being diverted off to Petaluma Boulevard.

The collision appears to be fatal, according to the CHP Incident Information log.

Petaluma police said residents should avoid the highway from Old Redwood Highway to Washington Street. Police said heavy traffic congestion and back ups are impacting traffic flow on city streets.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.