Firefighters late Monday are battling a fast-moving brush fire in American Canyon in Napa County.

The blaze is reported near the 4000 block of Newell Drive, near American Canyon High School.

Smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles in the North Bay.

No other information was immediately available.

#NewellFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 4000 block of Newell Dr, Greenwood Ranch. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/RZJWZyvSZ4 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 12, 2021