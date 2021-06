A brush fire that broke out near H Ranch Road and Big Rock Ridge in Marin County Friday has been contained by firefighters.

Marin County Fire Department said the blaze burned 5 acres and crews will remain on scene for several hours to mop up.

Crews from Cal Fire, Novato Fire Department and Marin County Fire Department were involved in the response.