2 cyclists hit, killed by lumber that fell off truck in Napa County identified

By Bay City News

Two bicyclists who died after lumber on a flatbed truck apparently shifted and hit them as they rode along Silverado Trail in Napa County on Tuesday have been identified as a married couple who were visiting from Oregon.

Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, both from Portland, died in the collision reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Silverado Trial north of Oak Knoll Avenue, Napa County sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol determined the two bicyclists were traveling north on the thoroughfare when a load of lumber on a three-axle 2018 Freightliner flatbed truck also going north shifted and struck the pair, CHP Officer Vince Pompliano said.

Christian Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene while Michelle Deaton was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries there, Pompliano said.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Vallejo, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

