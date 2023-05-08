2 Dead Gray Whales Found at Point Reyes National Seashore

Two dead gray whales washed up on beaches at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County this past weekend, officials said Monday.

One whale, a 37-foot adult male first spotted by the public Saturday morning, washed up along a remote stretch of Agate Beach, according to The Marine Mammal Center. The second whale was first spotted Saturday afternoon floating about one mile off Point Reyes National Seashore by National Park Service staff. It was seen again Sunday afternoon floating near the surf line along North Beach before later washing ashore in that area.

These are the third and fourth dead gray whales to be found in the Bay Area this year, The Marine Mammal Center said, adding that the species is experiencing what's being called an unusual mortality event. Since 2019, there has been an uptick in the number of dead gray whales washing up on beaches between Mexico and Alaska.

The Marine Mammal Center said malnutrition, entanglement and vessel strikes have been the most common causes of whale deaths in recent time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At this time of year, gray whales are migrating north along the West Coast from their mating and birthing grounds near Mexico to their feeding grounds in the Arctic waters.