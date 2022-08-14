Vallejo

1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo

The victim died at the hospital

One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said.

Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting.

Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Officers are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police are not releasing the victim's name now.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514.

