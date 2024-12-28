Death investigation after body found during garbage cleanup in Vallejo

The Solano County coroner is trying to sort out a disturbing discovery: a body found in Vallejo on Christmas Eve in the same place where a public works crews was using heavy machinery to clean up.

Unsheltered advocate Jose Carrizales said he was heartbroken after learning an unsheltered person may have died during the garbage cleanup.

"They are dealing with a human being, not quote-unquote trash," Carrizales said.

Vallejo Councilmember Cristina Arriola told NBC Bay Area a public works crew was using a backhoe to pick up illegally dumped bags of construction material when they discovered the body. She said it’s unclear if the backhoe is responsible for the person’s death.

City Manager Andrew Murray released a statement Friday acknowledging the incident, saying, "The City of Vallejo is investigating this matter, and more information will be released as it develops."

Murray also said city workers are receiving support services as a result.

Carrizales said he doesn't believe the city is taking the proper precautions to ensure the safety of the unsheltered population.

"Common sense should tell what the first step should be," he said. "However long it takes – 15 minutes, five minutes, an hour – making absolutely sure that there is no human body in that spot."

The coroner is working on identifying the person and will determine both the cause and time of death.

Carrizales said he wants answers and said the city must do more to treat the unhoused population with dignity.

"Whoever he is, my condolences to the family," he said. "My heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family."