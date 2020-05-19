Dine-In Restaurants in Napa Co. Allowed to Open, Schools to Open Next Month

Shopping malls, swap meets, other retail stores, dine-in restaurants and schools can open or will be opening in Napa County amid the coronavirus crisis, county officials said Tuesday.

Businesses can open immediately and schools can open June 1, both with adaptations. The changes come after county officials told their state counterparts that they meet the state's criteria for an expanded reopening under stage two of a four-stage process.

Office-based businesses can reopen if employees cannot work from home. Outdoor museums, residential cleaning and maintenance firms and childcare centers also can reopen.

Wineries and tasting rooms are not allowed to open at this time, county officials said. Rather, wineries and tasting rooms will be able to open when the county moves into stage three.

Businesses that reopen are required at a minimum to meet the following statewide guidelines.

Businesses are also required to post a state, industry-specific checklist in their workplace.

The checklist is meant to show that the business has reduced the risk for spreading COVID-19 and is open.

Businesses also must post signs at their entrance of the way they want customers to maintain social distancing. Business owners that have questions are encouraged to get in touch with their chamber of commerce.

