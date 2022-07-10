Petaluma

Police Search for Suspect in Downtown Petaluma Homicide

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a downtown Petaluma homicide case that occurred early Sunday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced.

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted with a baseball bat in the 100 block of Keller Street. Paramedics attempted live-saving medical assistance, though the man was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Cori's Joerger at 707-778-4372

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Petaluma
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us