Police Search for Suspect in Downtown Petaluma Homicide

Police are investigating a downtown Petaluma homicide case that occurred early Sunday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced.

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted with a baseball bat in the 100 block of Keller Street. Paramedics attempted live-saving medical assistance, though the man was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Cori's Joerger at 707-778-4372