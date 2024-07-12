Vacaville

Driver in crash that killed Vacaville police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who allegedly struck and killed a Vacaville police officer on Thursday morning is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

Serena C.J. Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn was driving a vehicle that hit Officer Matthew Bowen about 10:30 a.m. as he was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Bowen, a motorcycle officer, was struck from behind by a car, the CHP said. Medical aid was provided at the scene and Bowen was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Rodriguez tried to flee on foot after the collision, but she was detained by bystanders, the CHP said. The suspect was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide and driving under the influence causing injury and/or death.

Bowen had been with the department since June 2023 after coming to Vacaville from the Concord Police Department.

"He has served with the highest dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," the police department said a statement.

Bowen is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a brother.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Vacaville
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us