Driver in crash that killed Vacaville police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

A driver who allegedly struck and killed a Vacaville police officer on Thursday morning is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

Serena C.J. Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn was driving a vehicle that hit Officer Matthew Bowen about 10:30 a.m. as he was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bowen, a motorcycle officer, was struck from behind by a car, the CHP said. Medical aid was provided at the scene and Bowen was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Rodriguez tried to flee on foot after the collision, but she was detained by bystanders, the CHP said. The suspect was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide and driving under the influence causing injury and/or death.

Bowen had been with the department since June 2023 after coming to Vacaville from the Concord Police Department.

"He has served with the highest dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," the police department said a statement.

Bowen is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a brother.