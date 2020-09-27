Drugs Stolen in Takeover Robbery of Mill Valley CVS

Mill Valley police are searching for three men who made off with a "large amount" of controlled narcotics in an early afternoon takeover robbery Sunday of a CVS pharmacy on East Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley.

Police said that shortly before 1:30 p.m., three masked men entered the store and cased the inside for an extended period before jumping over the pharmacy counter in the back of the store, where two pharmacy employees were working, police said.

The suspects ordered the employees to open the pharmacy safe, then told the two workers to get on the floor and keep their heads down. The suspects then grabbed the drugs and ran from the store and into a waiting black sedan, driven by a masked woman, fleeing west on Blithedale toward Lomita Drive, police said.

It wasn't immediately confirmed whether or not any of the suspects used a firearm during the robbery, police said.

All three suspects were described as male adults, approximately 18 years old, between 5-feet-8-inches and 6 feet tall, with slim builds and wearing masks. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie; another wore a black puff-jacket, and the third was wearing a black jacket with red and white stripes.

The getaway vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan with paper plates similar to "AUGZ948."

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Mill Valley Police Department at (415) 389-4100 or the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.