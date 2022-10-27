decision 2022

Early In-Person Voting to Kick Off in Sonoma County

By Bay City News

Early in-person voting in Sonoma County for the Nov. 8 election begins on Saturday, the county announced.  

All registered voters who are not voting by mail may vote in person at one of seven voting centers throughout the county. The centers will be open daily starting Saturday and up through Election Day. The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Election Day, when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Beginning on Nov. 5, an additional 24 voting centers will be open for four straight days through Election Day.  

Sonoma County is now under the Voter's Choice Act, which means that residents can vote at any polling place they wish and are not assigned a single polling site.  

The voting locations are: 

  •   Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave., Cotati 
  •   Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg 
  •   Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma 
  •   Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa 
  •   Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Dr., Santa Rosa 
  •   Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol 
  •   Sonoma Valley Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma 

For voters choosing the by-mail ballot option, the ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 8. and received by the county registrar by Nov. 15. Ballots can also be dropped off at any of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county (visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote). 

Residents can also drop off their ballot at any of the voting centers during their hours of operation.

