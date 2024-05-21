Marin County

Ebony Alert released for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Tiburon

By Bay City News

California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Tiburon on Tuesday at 7 p.m. 

Emerald Walker was last seen on Ned's Way and Tiburon Boulevard in Tiburon, according to CHP. She is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie, black tank top, black pants, and possibly wearing a black backpack. She is believed to be on foot. 

Anyone who sees Walker should please call 911 immediately.

