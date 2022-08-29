Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo

A 71-year old Filipina-American is recovering in a hospital Monday after her family said someone hit her in the head, stole her purse, and took off.

Dennis Perez said his father, step mom and their friends had just finished a nice night out-- eating at the Jollibee in Vallejo.

But the night took a turn for the worst, when his step mom, Enelia, was attacked and robbed while walking back to their car.

“She was walking, felt someone grabbing her purse, she pulled back and when she started tug o’ waring with him, felt a hit to the back of her head, and she blacked out for a moment,” said Perez. “Next thing she knew, she was on the ground and could hear my dad calling her name.”

Perez’s dad said he saw the suspect run off, hop into a car, and take off with her purse. Her credit cards and license still inside.

Police arrived within minutes but at that point, Enelia needed help quickly.

“When she got into the emergency room, there was bleeding in her brain and she had a big welt on the back of her head,” said Perez.

He said her latest cat scan shows the bleeding has since stabilized.

Her family, still shaken up and upset.

“Frustrated, disheartened you know?” said Perez, adding that he hears about so many attacks against the AAPI community but many never amount to charges.

He hopes his stepmom’s case will be different.

“These are cowards. They pray on elderly. My stepmom is 71 years old,” he said. “She’s just having a nice night out with friends and family and for this to happen it’s sickening. Something really needs to be done.”

Vallejo police are investigating the incident.

Perez said Enelia is still groggy and will remain in the hospital for observation.

They’re hoping her tests go well Tuesday so she can head back home.