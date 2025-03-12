2 people found dead at Fairfield home

Two people died in a possible murder-suicide shooting in a Fairfield residence early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers were alerted to reports of two injured people at a residence in the 1400 block of Woolner Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman inside the house, both dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a likely murder-suicide, but they did not yet elaborate why.

The identities of the people were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (707) 428-7800 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting "TIP FAIRFIELDPD" and any relevant information to 888-777.