Fairfield Murder Suspect in Triple Shooting Turns Himself In

Fairfield Police announced that they have a suspect in custody for a triple-shooting that happened on Sunday that killed one person and injured two.

Trine Martinez, 25, of Fairfield, turned himself in to police on Monday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m., police said. Martinez was accompanied by his attorney and did not provide a statement.

The shootings took place around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue on March 13.

Police allege that it was not a random shooting and was "predicated by an altercation between the involved parties."

The deceased victim was a 44-year-old Fairfield resident and the coroner is still attempting to notify the next of kin before releasing the name, police said. One shooting victim has been released from the hospital but the other remains there and is in "grave" condition," police said.

Martinez was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail.