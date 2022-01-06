Boy Reported Missing Found Safe in Fairfield: Police

Fairfield police said an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning was located safely in the afternoon thanks to an alert citizen.

Update: 1/6/22 3:45 PM* Gage has been located safely in Fairfield, thanks to an alert citizen. https://t.co/nqnWRIYtyI — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022