Fairfield Boy Reported Missing Found Safe in Fairfield: Police By Bay City News • Published 30 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago Getty Images Fairfield police said an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning was located safely in the afternoon thanks to an alert citizen. Update: 1/6/22 3:45 PM* Gage has been located safely in Fairfield, thanks to an alert citizen. https://t.co/nqnWRIYtyI— Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022 Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News This article tagged under: Fairfieldmissing boy