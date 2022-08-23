Confrontation With Fairfield Man With Arrest Warrant Ends in Police Shooting

A confrontation between Fairfield police and a man with an outstanding arrest warrant ended in gunfire Monday.
Officers were responding to a report of a man possibly setting up camp near Central Way and Commerce Court.
When they arrived, they saw Robert Wilson, who has a record, and a warrant for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges.
Wilson allegedly sped off in his van until he got a flat tire.
He then ran from officers and allegedly aimed a handgun at them. That's when officers opened fire.
Wilson was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers found five weapons in his possession.