Confrontation With Fairfield Man With Arrest Warrant Ends in Police Shooting

A confrontation between Fairfield police and a man with an outstanding arrest warrant ended in gunfire Monday.

Officers were responding to a report of a man possibly setting up camp near Central Way and Commerce Court.

When they arrived, they saw Robert Wilson, who has a record, and a warrant for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges.

Wilson allegedly sped off in his van until he got a flat tire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He then ran from officers and allegedly aimed a handgun at them. That's when officers opened fire.

Wilson was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers found five weapons in his possession.