Confrontation With Fairfield Man With Arrest Warrant Ends in Police Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

A confrontation between Fairfield police and a man with an outstanding arrest warrant ended in gunfire Monday.

Officers were responding to a report of a man possibly setting up camp near Central Way and Commerce Court.

When they arrived, they saw Robert Wilson, who has a record, and a warrant for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges.

Wilson allegedly sped off in his van until he got a flat tire.

He then ran from officers and allegedly aimed a handgun at them. That's when officers opened fire.

Wilson was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers found five weapons in his possession.

