High School Student in Fairfield Arrested After Authorities Find Pistol in Backpack

A student at a high school in Fairfield was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having a pistol in his backpack after he was taken to the school's main office for allegedly threatening another student, police said.

The boy arrested is a student at Armijo High School, whose school resource officer learned shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday of an ongoing issue between the two students during which threatening remarks were made, according to Fairfield police.

A school administrator took the boy to the office and authorities searched his backpack, where they found a loaded Glock-style pistol with an extended magazine, police said.

The boy was taken to Solano County juvenile hall to be booked on several weapons-related offenses. No other details about the case were immediately released by Fairfield police.

